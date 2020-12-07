Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting on issues pertaining to OBCs

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday chaired a meeting to discuss issues concerning Other Backward Classes (OBCs), de-notified tribes, nomadic tribes and special backward classes (SBCs) here.

Issues like backlog recruitment, scholarship and making available adequate funds for the departments related to these communities were discussed, an official statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Vijay Wadettiwar, Dhananjay Munde, Jitendra Awhad, Gulabrao Patil and others were present, it said.