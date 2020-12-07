STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nobody should be forced to observe 'Bharat Bandh', emergency services allowed: Farmer leaders

The agitating farmers have already announced that they would occupy toll plazas between 11 am to 3 pm during the 'Bharat Bandh'.

Published: 07th December 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi.

Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Farmer leaders on Monday said that emergency services will not be disturbed during Tuesday's 'Bharat Bandh', and appealed to their affiliates to not force anyone to observe the shut down against the three recently enacted agriculture-related laws.

Addressing a press conference here, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said the Centre will have to accept the farmers' demand of scrapping the new laws whose passage has sparked protests by thousands of farmers who have been camping at various border points of Delhi for the past 11 days.

The agitating farmers have already announced that they would occupy toll plazas between 11 am to 3 pm during the 'Bharat Bandh'.

ALSO READ: Two youth from Punjab cycle 300 km to join farmers' protest at Delhi border

Bhartiya Kisan Ekta Sangathan president Jagjit Singh Dallewala appealed to farmers to maintain peace and to not enter into any scuffle with anyone to enforce the bandh.

"People have been coming out in our support own their own. There is no need to force anyone to observe the bandh," he said.

"The 'chakka jam' will end at 3 pm, but the bandh will be observed through the entire day," he said.

The farmer leader said the 'bandh' will be effective across the country, but the major impact will be felt in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

ALSO READ: 'They are the soldiers of the soil' - Bollywood celebrities come out in support of farmers

"Emergency services, such as healthcare facilities and ambulances, and marriage processions will be allowed during the bandh," Dallewala said.

"The Modi government will have to accept our demands. We want nothing less than withdrawal of new farm laws," Rajewal asserted.

He said the Punjabi diaspora in Germany, Australia, the US and other countries will also support the bandh through symbolic protests.

Referring to the Centre's offer to amend the contentious laws, another farmer leader, Darshan Pal, asked as to why the government was agreeing to amend the laws now after initially claiming they will benefit the peasantry.

ALSO READ: Amid farmers' protest, PM Modi's pitch on new agri bills - Can't build new century with old laws

"We want the government to reinstate the old farm laws even if the government thinks it is not good for farmers," Pal also said.

The protest has become a "material force" for the entire country, even for the Punjabi diaspora abroad, he said, and thanked all personalities and sportspersons who have returned their awards in their support.

All India Railwaymen's Federation's General Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra said all its branches across the country will support the Bharat Bandh.

The federation will give a call for a rail rook if the farmers' demands were not me he warned. CPI leader Annie Raja said around 20 lakh members of the National Federation of Indian women across 28 states will participate in the bandh.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have failed to break the deadlock.

The government has been defending the laws, saying they will help farmers by bringing in new technology and allow them to sell their produce at better prices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat bandh Delhi Chalo Delhi Chalo March Delhi Chalo Protest farmers protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp