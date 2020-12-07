STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav stopped from flagging off tractor rally in support of farmers

Published: 07th December 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Lucknow Police on Monday morning stopped Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav from proceeding to Kannauj to flag off a tractor rally in support of the ongoing farmers' protest.

A heavy police force was deployed outside the residence of the SP chief and party office since early morning to stop the movement of SP workers.

However, Akhilesh Yadav and party workers staged a sit-in protest after their vehicles were stopped by police.

Roads leading to the SP office and residence of the party president were sealed.

The police move led to protests by SP workers across the state. In Lucknow, police arrested SP MLCs Ashu Malik and Rajpal Kashyap while they were heading towards the party office.

SP workers also staged protests in Ghaziabad and Kanpur.

