Award wapsi: Punjab’s yesteryear athletes stopped midway to Rashtrapati Bhavan

The group assembled and marched from Press Club of India towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan but were stopped near Krishi Bhavan by the Delhi Police and sent back.

Published: 08th December 2020 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Olympics gold medalist hockey player Gurmail Singh walks towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to return his award to the President. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab’s yesteryear sportspersons, including Kartar Singh, Gurmail Singh, Rajbir Kaur, were stopped while their way to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi for returning their awards.

“The farmers have always supported us. I am a farmer’s son and I still do farming despite being as Inspector General of Police. We request the government to repeal these laws. I agree there is a need for change in farm laws but when farmers do not want them, why is the government forcing these laws on them,” Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee Kartar Singh said.

The group assembled and marched from Press Club of India towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan but were stopped near Krishi Bhavan by the Delhi Police and sent back. Also in the group were Arjuna awardee Hardeep Singh and weightlifter Tara Singh.

Retired players like Sajjan Singh Cheema, who could not join them because of health and other issues, extended their support to the delegation.

On Sunday, Khel Ratna awardee and India’s first Olympic medal-winning boxer Vijender Singh had also threatened to return the honour in support of the protesting farmers.

Elsewhere, Indian-origin pro-wrestlers Jinder Mahal (Raj Dhesi), Samir Singh (Harv Sihra), and Sunil Singh (Gurv Sihra) came out in support of farmers and posted their message on popular social media application Instagram. The three are Canadian professional wrestlers with roots in India.

Also eminent Punjabi poet Surjit Patar has decided to return his Padma Shri which he had received in 2012. Patar issued a statement saying that he was pained at the Centre’s “insensitive” attitude towards the agitating farmers.

