STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bharat Bandh: Centre helping corporates, allege farmer leaders in Maharashtra

Earlier in the day, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna members stopped the Chennai-Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express at Malkapur station in Buldhana district while protesting against the farm law

Published: 08th December 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai, bharat bandh

A vendor rests in the deserted Dadar wholesale flower market during the nationwide strike called by agitating farmers to press for repeal of the Centre's agri-laws in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid the national shutdown against new agri laws of the Centre, farmer leaders in Maharashtra on Tuesday accused the government of favouring corporates by bringing these legislations.

Former MP from Kolhapur district and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna (SSS) leader Raju Shetti said the Centre will have to withdraw these laws in view of the mounting pressure.

Earlier in the day, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna members stopped the Chennai-Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express at Malkapur station in Buldhana district while protesting against the farm laws.

"Farmers in the country have come together to oppose the new acts cleared by Parliament. The pressure is mounting and the Centre will have to withdraw these acts. The Centre is helping corporates through such acts," Shetti told reporters.

Various farmer organisations took out protest rallies in Buldhana, Jalna and Aurangabad.

Farmer leader Raghunath Patil criticised NCP chief and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar on his stand on agricultural issues.

"Sharad Pawar always had double standards on agricultural reforms and farmers' issues. He never backed farmers' interests completely. He had tried to protect the corporates' interests as well," Patil alleged.

CPI (M)'s Ajit Navale said that farmers were left without any support system in view of the passage of the three new laws.

"Farmers are highly vulnerable to market forces as well as environmental challenges that affect agricultural production.

In such situation, creation of laws would benefit corporates more than helping farmers.

These laws are unwarranted and should be repealed," he said.

The three contentious laws at the centre of the farmer protests are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Bandh Maharashtra agri laws Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp