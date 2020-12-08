STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharat Bandh: Social activist Anna Hazare on day-long hunger strike to support farmers

Published: 08th December 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | EPS)

By PTI

PUNE: Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday sat on a day-long hunger strike to support agitating farmers who have called Bharat Bandh demanding repeal of the Centre's agri laws.

Hazare also said the agitation should spread across the country so that the government comes under pressure to act in the interests of cultivators.

In a recorded message, Hazare appreciated farmers' protests at the borders of Delhi saying no violence has taken place in the last 10 days of the agitation.

"I appeal to the people of the country that the agitation which is going on in Delhi should spread across the country. The situation needs to created to create pressure on the government, and to achieve this, farmers need to hit streets. But no one should resort to violence," said Hazare who began his fast in Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

He said this was the "right time" for farmers to come out on streets and get their issues resolved.

"I had backed this cause earlier also, and will continue to do so," he said.

Hazare also expressed the need to grant autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and to implement the recommendations of the M S Swaminathan Commission.

The octogenarian warned of agitation if the government fails to grant autonomy to the CACP and implement recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

"The government only gave assurances but never fulfilled these demands," he said.

