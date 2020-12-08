STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers, agri key for economic growth; their upliftment top priority of state government: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

After the Congress formed government in the state, decision was taken to waive farmers' loans, benefiting 20 lakh farmers.

Published: 08th December 2020 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said farmers and agriculture are key for growth of the country's economy and their upliftment is the top priority of the state government.

Gehlot was addressing a NABARD seminar through video conference.

He said that the cooperation of banks is important in the development of agriculture sector.

NABARD and cooperative banks as well as nationalised banks should extend credit facilities for agriculture and allied sectors so that the financial needs of the farmers are met in a timely manner and paves the way for their prosperity, Gehlot added.

On this occasion, he also released NABARD's 'State Focus Paper: Year 2021-22'.

He also said the geographical conditions of Rajasthan are uneven but there are immense possibilities of development in the agricultural sector.

"Keeping this in view, NABARD, Reserve Bank and other banks should increase the ratio of long-term agricultural credit in agricultural credit by 20 per cent for growth of infrastructural development."

The chief minister added that there is a need to take bold decisions like loan waiver along with expansion of loan facilities to pull the farmers out of debt trap.

After the Congress formed government in the state, decision was taken to waive farmers' loans, benefiting 20 lakh farmers.

He said that more farmers can get the benefit, if nationalised banks cooperate.

NABARD Chief General Manager Jaideep Srivastava said the bank has assessed a credit potential of Rs 2.33 lakh crore for the priority sector in Rajasthan in 2021-22, which is 10.4 per cent higher than the previous year.

He added that the bank is also trying to promote farmer producer organisations in the state.

There is a target of setting up about 500 new FPOs in Rajasthan in the next three years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan CM Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp