Haryana government to build medical college and hospital in Gurgaon

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A medical college and hospital will be built in Gurgaon at a cost of Rs 981 crore, officials who attended a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed Tuesday.

In the seventh meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, the chief minister discussed the body's important projects and progress.

"During the meeting, the construction of Sheetla Mata Medical College and Hospital in village Kherki Majra was discussed and it was informed by the officials that a 650 bed hospital along with a medical college and a 100-bed capacity trauma centre will be built.

"This medical college will be equipped with advanced facilities which will have 250 seats for medical education. An amount of Rs 981 crore will be spent on this project," the statement said.

During the meeting, a proposal to increase the width of the road from Hero Honda Chowk to Captain Umang Bhardwaj Chowk in Gurgaon was also approved.

Widening of this road for about 2.5 km length will cost about Rs 200 crore.