STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu witnesses pro-farmer protests against newly introduced farm laws

Commuters faced problems and were seen walking a distance, but shops and business establishments remained partially open.

Published: 08th December 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Activists participate in a protest in support of the nationwide strike called by agitating farmers to press for repeal of the Centre's agri-laws in Jammu Tuesday

Activists participate in a protest in support of the nationwide strike called by agitating farmers to press for repeal of the Centre's agri-laws in Jammu Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Various organisations, including transporters, held peaceful protests here on Tuesday to express solidarity with farmers who gave a call for Bharat Bandh.

The bandh evoked a mixed response in Jammu region with most of public transport staying off roads.

Commuters faced problems and were seen walking a distance, but shops and business establishments remained partially open.

The main protest rally was taken out by J&K Transport Welfare Association (JKTWA) from Bikram Chowk to Digyana, blocking the Jammu-Pathankote highway.

The JKTWA and over a dozen other social, religious and political organizations have extended support to the bandh call.

The protests remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in Jammu district or elsewhere in the province, officials said.

Leading the protest march, JKTWA chairman T S Wazir said they were on the roads in support of the agitating farmers who were demanding immediate revocation of the three farm laws introduced by the central government.

"If there is a need, we are ready to join the farmers in Delhi," Wazir told reporters, amid high-pitch sloganeering by participants at Bikram Chowk in the heart of the city.

Taking a dig at central government for defending the laws as "pro-farmer", he said the Union ministers had promised Rs 15 lakh to citizens and two crore jobs but these promises proved to be white lies.

"They are selling falsehood to the public which people are not going to accept anymore," he said.

Various other social, religious and political organizations including National Panthers Party (NPP), Kisan Vikas Front and United Sikh Organisation also staged peaceful protests at different places in the city in support of the bandh call.

Joint Action Committee of civil society groups and social organizations also held protests at various places in different districts including Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Reasi.

The officials said police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength to maintain law and order across Jammu region.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Bandh Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp