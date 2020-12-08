STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Schools reopen for classes 10 and 12 in Tripura, see 50 per cent turn up

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath visited schools and colleges in the capital, Agartala to inspect the preparedness and response of the students.

Published: 08th December 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects an exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

Representational Image. (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By ANI

AGARATALA: Schools reopened for 10th and 12th standard students in Tripura on Monday, months after they were closed in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath visited schools and colleges in the capital, Agartala to inspect the preparedness and response of the students. On the first day, around 50 per cent of the students turned up for classes.

"It was decided to open schools and colleges. Reopening of schools became essential for class 10th and 12th students ahead of their board exams. I visited some of the schools to check the preparedness, I also visited women's college here and the arrangements there were also satisfactory. Teachers were also present in good strength," said Nath.

"We used to attend online classes before regular classes started. We feel really good to be back in school,my parents have also permitted me to attend the regular classes. We met our teachers and friends after so long. We are taking adequate measures to protect ourselves," said Sunayna Ghosh, a student.

Tripura Government had earlier announced reopening regular class-work in schools from December 1 but upon not getting clearance from the Health Department, the State Government withdrew its decision right before the reopening date.

"The schools were shut earlier when cases were rising rapidly. We were taking online classes since the lockdown was imposed, it became really boring but now that the regular classes have commenced students are really happy to be back at the school. Classmates will be again studying together," said another school student.

A set of restrictions and guidelines including installation of handwashing facilities or sanitization facilities, thermal scanning on arrival, social distancing and use of masks have been made mandatory in the schools.

School students will also require a written consent letter from their parents for admission in the resumed classes. Schools have also taken additional measures to reduce the student load by arranging odd-even and boys-girls alternate day present arrangements to maintain physical distance in classrooms.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Tripura this year, the state government introduced a wide array of services for alternative educational services including online classes, recorded lecture sessions on local television channels, social media classes, SMS classes etc.

Tripura has nearly 4,400 government and government-aided schools and 22 government degree colleges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Tripura School reopening
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp