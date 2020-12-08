STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Silliguri firing: West Bengal police deny role in death of BJP supporter, cite 'port-mortem report'

BJP functionaries alleged Ulen Roy was killed in police firing when the supporters of the saffron camp's youth wing were marching towards the mini secretariat building in Siliguri.

gun, firing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal police said that as per the post-mortem report of BJP supporter Ulen Roy, his death was due to the effects of shotgun injuries. "Police do not use shotguns. It seems during yesterday’s protest in Siliguri, armed persons were brought and they had fired," said police.

West Bengal BJP functionaries on Monday alleged that Roy was killed in police high handedness when the supporters of the saffron camp's youth wing were marching towards the mini secretariat building in Siliguri.

Ascertaining the reason behind Roy's death and citing the post mortem report, the Bengal police ruled out BJP's allegation accusing the men in uniform responsible for the incident.

"The deceased received pallet injuries from a shotgun fired from close range by a person standing near the deceased in the protest program. This is unprecedented. Bringing armed persons in protest programs and inciting them to fire is unheard off," tweeted West Bengal police.

The Criminal investigation Department (CID) has been asked to conduct a probe into the incident and the finding of the post mortem. Taking to Twitter, the police said, "There was a malafide intention to create violence by the use of firearms. CID West Bengal has been asked to investigate. Truth will come out and strong action will be taken against all those who planned and executed the heinous crime."

For representational purposes
