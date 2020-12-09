AK 47 recovery case: NIA arrests Panchayat head from Gaya

By Express News Service

PATNA: Cops attached to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an elected panchayat head in Bihar's Gaya district in connection with the theft of AK-47rifles from Indian Ordinance factory in Jabalpur.

The NIA team has arrested Rajiv Ranjan alias Chunnu Singh from Aatri village under the Aatri Police Station limits in Gaya on Monday and took him to NIA headquarters.

Sources said that a case was lodged in 2018 following the recovery of three AK 47 rifles in 2018 and the state government recommended to the central government to hand over this case to NIA.

More than a dozen persons have been charge-sheeted so far in the case and investigation is still going on.