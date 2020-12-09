STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP worker's body found hanging from ceiling in Bengal

The BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of having a hand in the "killing", a charge denied by the TMC.

Published: 09th December 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

COOCHBEHAR: The body of a BJP worker was found hanging from the ceiling inside a school building in West Bengal's Coochbehar district on Wednesday, police said.

The BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of having a hand in the "killing", a charge denied by the TMC.

Swapan Das, in his 30s, was found hanging inside the school building at Toofanganj and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

The BJP alleged that Das was murdered by "miscreants" belonging to the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday night and his body was hanged.

"There were blood stains on the floor and his feet were touching the ground. It was a cold-blooded murder by the TMC," a local BJP leader said.

The TMC denied the allegations, saying that the BJP is trying to link "every unnatural death" with the ruling party for "cheap politics".

North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh said, "every death is unfortunate and the Trinamool Congress is in no way involved in the death of Das.

"The BJP is fomenting disturbances by doing cheap politics with every single unnatural death in the state".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP worker death Bengal Elections 2021
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp