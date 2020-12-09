BJP worker's body found hanging from ceiling in Bengal

By PTI

COOCHBEHAR: The body of a BJP worker was found hanging from the ceiling inside a school building in West Bengal's Coochbehar district on Wednesday, police said.

The BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of having a hand in the "killing", a charge denied by the TMC.

Swapan Das, in his 30s, was found hanging inside the school building at Toofanganj and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

The BJP alleged that Das was murdered by "miscreants" belonging to the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday night and his body was hanged.

"There were blood stains on the floor and his feet were touching the ground. It was a cold-blooded murder by the TMC," a local BJP leader said.

The TMC denied the allegations, saying that the BJP is trying to link "every unnatural death" with the ruling party for "cheap politics".

North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh said, "every death is unfortunate and the Trinamool Congress is in no way involved in the death of Das.

"The BJP is fomenting disturbances by doing cheap politics with every single unnatural death in the state".