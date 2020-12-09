BJP worker's killing: West Bengal police speaking blatant lies, says Vijayvargiya

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday refuted claims by the West Bengal Police that it does not use pellet guns, accusing the force of speaking "blatant lies" over the killing of a saffron party worker during a recent rally.

Vijayvargiya shared a short video where a police personnel is seen purportedly loading bullets in a shotgun to target protesters, and said there is a huge difference between what the force says and actually does in the state.

"This is just a sample footage, I have 10 such videos to prove how the West Bengal Police speaks blatant lies," the senior BJP leader said.

BJP worker Ulen Roy was killed during a protest march in Siliguri on Monday, following which the party called a 12- hour bandh on Tuesday to protest police brutalities during its rally.

The West Bengal Police, in an earlier tweet, said the post-mortem report of Roy revealed that he died of pellet wounds fired from a shotgun, which the force does not use.

"It's obvious that during (Monday's) protest in Siliguri, armed persons were brought and they fired from firearms," it added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also accused the saffron party of "killing people in its rallies" and sought to know if it was done for propaganda.

"The BJP lies, kills people; it holds rallies and kills people. Are you doing it for publicity since there weren't many people in the rally? The police do not use these. Did you kill a man with pellets for the sake of publicity, for propaganda?" Banerjee said at a public meeting in Ranianj.

Vijayvargiya, who appears in the video for about 40 seconds, asserted that his party will move the Supreme Court if its workers are wrongly framed by the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

"This video is proof of what the West Bengal Police tweets and what it actually acts like," he said.