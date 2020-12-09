STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bodo council polls: Pramod Bodo’s convoy attacked, UPPL chief escapes unhurt

The miscreants had perpetrated the attack with stones and wooden planks when Bodo was travelling to the UPPL’s Kokrajhar office in a six-vehicle convoy.

Published: 09th December 2020 08:29 PM

File photo of Pramod Bodo at an event (Photo | Twitter/@BoroPramod)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: On the eve of the last phase Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in Assam, the miscreants on Wednesday attacked the vehicle of Pramod Bodo, who is the president of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), in Kokrajhar district.

The UPPL said Bodo escaped unscathed. He was provided with a bullet-proof car by the state government.

The miscreants had perpetrated the attack with stones and wooden planks when Bodo was travelling to the UPPL’s Kokrajhar office in a six-vehicle convoy. Four vehicles were damaged.

“The incident occurred at around 5:45 pm. The windshields of four vehicles, including that of Pramod Bodo, were damaged. He escaped without any injury. The occupants of the other vehicles also didn’t sustain any injury,” a UPPL leader, who was accompanying Bodo, said.

The first phase of BTC polls was held on December 7. The autonomous council administers four districts including Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri, all of them falling under Bodoland Territorial Region.

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), which has been in power in the BTC ever since its creation in 2003 as a political solution to Bodo agitation for a separate state, is facing the toughest battle this time around.

