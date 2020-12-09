CBI arrests former Jharkhand minister Harinarayan Rai in graft case

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The CBI on Wednesday arrested former Jharkhand Minister Harinarayan Rai from his home town Deoghar in Rs 1.46 crore disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Notably, Rai, his wife Sushila Devi, and younger brother Sanjay Kumar Rai were sentenced to 5 years in jail in 2016, against which they had made an appeal in the High Court which was turned down by it on November 4, upholding the sentencing awarded by the CBI Court.

Rai, who was currently on bail, was directed to surrender before the CBI Court.

After he failed to surrender, a warrant was issued against him by the CBI court following which he was arrested on Wednesday.

Rai is also convicted for seven years in a money laundering case involving Rs 4.33 crore.

