STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI arrests former Jharkhand minister Harinarayan Rai in graft case

Rai, who was currently on bail, was directed to surrender before the CBI Court.

Published: 09th December 2020 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jharkhand Minister Harinarayan Rai (Youtube grab)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The CBI on Wednesday arrested former Jharkhand Minister Harinarayan Rai from his home town Deoghar in Rs 1.46 crore disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Notably, Rai, his wife Sushila Devi, and younger brother Sanjay Kumar Rai were sentenced to 5 years in jail in 2016, against which they had made an appeal in the High Court which was turned down by it on November 4, upholding the sentencing awarded by the CBI Court.

Rai, who was currently on bail, was directed to surrender before the CBI Court.

After he failed to surrender, a warrant was issued against him by the CBI court following which he was arrested on Wednesday.

Rai is also convicted for seven years in a money laundering case involving Rs 4.33 crore.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harinarayan Rai Jharkhand Sushila Devi CBI DA case
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp