Farmer leaders insist on scrapping of agriculture legislations, fresh talks scheduled

The sixth round of talks between the government and farmer unions to end the protests on Delhi's various borders, which was scheduled on Wednesday, has been cancelled.

Published: 09th December 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Centre-farmer talks ending in a stalemate, thousands of farmers stayed put at Delhi borders on Wednesday to press for repeal of the agri marketing laws.

A meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah ended in failure on Tuesday night as farmer leaders rejected the government's offer to amend new farm laws, saying they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the legislations.

The sixth round of talks between the government and farmer unions to end the protests on Delhi's various borders, which was scheduled on Wednesday, has been cancelled.

This comes after many farm leaders had threatened to boycott the talks.

As the protests continued, traffic was disrupted at border points with farmers agitating on the the Singhu, TIkri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about that the Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa Borders are closed for any traffic movement.

However, Jhatikara border is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement.

It also said that those travelling to Haryana can take Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH-44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

It also said that the traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road and suggested commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road, NH-44.

Farmer leaders have been firm on their demand for repeal of three new farm laws enacted in September.

