STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

From coffee maker to sandwich toasters, Chinese goods take big hit at defence canteens

Of the 422 items banned, 220 were being directly imported from China while 16 other items had partial production in the country.

Published: 09th December 2020 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  China has been the biggest loser in the defence ministry ‘Atmanirbhar’ push at military canteens.

More than half of the items in the long list of products that have been banned in the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) recently were being directly procured from China. The officials have been told not to purchase these items.

The order, issued on October 29, said, “In order to implement the Government of India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and as per the directions of the MoD, no purchase order will be placed for the directly imported items with immediate effect.”

Of the 422 items banned, 220 were being directly imported from China while 16 other items had partial production in the country.

The Chinese products which have been banned mostly include the electronic items like laptop, oven, coffee maker, sandwich toasters. Home décor items and crockery are also on the list.

The next country that will be hit hard is Vietnam with 42 items imported from there banned. Several products from the US, France, England, Germany and Italy along with Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the neighborhood have also been banned.

The CSD was created to give easy access to quality products of daily use to the soldiers and veterans. Not everyone has favoured the move to impose the ban.

“If importing a product is cost-effective, it should be continued. After all, the same products are available in the market. So how does it fulfill the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision?” asked a military personnel.

Another soldier expressed fear that this was a step towards shutting the CSD services.

“Another 3-5 years and this CSD facility will be stopped and some other method will be adopted,” he said.

Network of over 3,700 canteens across India

Products are moved through 34 depots and about 3,700 canteens catering to the needs of around one crore bene-ficiaries. CSD gives access to quality products to the soldiers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canteen Stores Department Atmanirbhar Indian Army
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp