Illegal immigrants in final NRC list? Assam State Coordinator files affidavit in HC

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An affidavit, reportedly containing the details of illegal immigrants, has been submitted to the Gauhati High Court by the authorities of the National Register of Citizenship (NRC).

The names of the persons were erroneously entered into the final list of the NRC, published on August 31 last year.

Over 19 lakh of the 3.3 crore applicants had missed the NRC bus.

NRC State Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma confirmed the filing of the affidavit but refused to share further details.

According to unverified reports, the affidavit contained the names of around 4,800 persons.