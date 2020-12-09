STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case convict dies in Tihar jail

Ramanuj Thakur was the maternal uncle of the main accused Brajesh Thakur. 

Published: 09th December 2020

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: One of the convicts in Muzaffarpur-based shelter home rape case died in Tihar jail after a prolonged illness.

The special POCSO Saket Court, conducting trials of the Muzaffarpur girls shelter home rape case, had sentenced Ramanuj Thakur (70) with life imprisonment on February 11 in 2020. He was the maternal uncle of the main accused Brajesh Thakur. 

According to report reached here form New Delhi, Thakur died on December 3 but information reached the media on December 9 after Sanjay Goyal, director-general of Tihar Jail, confirmed it to the media.

Ramanuj Thakur was arrested by the CBI investigating the case and sent to the Tihar jail on 23 February in 2019. He was sentenced to the life imprisonment on February 11 in 2020 by the Delhi Saket court and a sum of 60,000 was slapped on him.

The Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case was exposed when the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government on May 26 in 2018 mentioning of sexual exploitations of minor girls. A total of 19 persons including Brajesh Thakur were found guilty of being involved in the sexual abuses of minor girls at the shelter home.

Thakur, popularly known as ‘Mamu’, was alleged to be beating up the minor girls and was working as gatekeeper of home. Brajesh Thakur, who owned the shelter home, has been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 20 lakhs after he was accused by more than 6 girls of raping them.

