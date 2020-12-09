STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No hope from President on farm laws, says Digvijaya Singh ahead of Opposition visit to Kovind

A joint delegation of opposition parties which will include Congress, Left, DMK will meet President Ram Nath Kovind today regarding the recently promulgated central farm laws.

Published: 09th December 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File | PTI)

By ANI

INDORE: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said, he does not have any hope from President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of his meeting with a joint delegation of opposition parties to be held on Wednesday regarding the recently promulgated Central farm laws.

"A delegation of 24 political parties is going to meet the President today regarding the anti-farmer laws. I don't have any hope from his majesty. These 24 political parties should also discuss with all the groups under NDA who are with the farmers. Nitishji should mount pressure on Modiji," Singh tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said a joint delegation of opposition parties which will include Congress, CPI, DMK apart from his party will meet President Ram Nath Kovind today regarding the recently promulgated central farm laws.

"A joint delegation of Opposition parties will meet President Kovind on December 9 at 5 pm. The delegation will include Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, a DMK leader and a CPI leader and others" Yechury told ANI.

"Rashtrapati Bhawan has said that due to COVID-19 protocol, not more than five leaders are allowed to meet the President. We have asked for relaxation in the norms for all the representatives of the 11 signatories on the letter against these laws," he added.

Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh had yesterday slammed RSS while opposing the agricultural law, saying that RSS is not a registered organisation neither they have any membership, however, it is the most powerful organisation without any accountability.

"Why are they silent today? We want to ask Mohan Bhagwat if Modiji is not listening to the farmers' union and farmers, then the Sangh should stop supporting Modiji. BJP is looting the country, all they care about is triple talaq, love-jihad, NCR," said Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh President Ram Nath Kovind Farm Laws Farmers Protests
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp