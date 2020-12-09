STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge

The US state department, however, designated Pakistan and China as Countries of Particular Concern (CPCs) among 10 countries, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said. 

Pompeo said Wednesday that the Group of Seven members were all aware of China's 'disinformation campaign' regarding the coronavirus outbreak, as the two countries dispute the origins of the disease.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Washington has dismissed the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recommendation of designating India as a country of particular concern for violation of religious freedom.  

The USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan federal government entity, had told the US government in its 2020 annual report that religious freedom in India had experienced a ‘drastic turn downward’ with religious minorities under ‘increasing assault’ in 2019.

The last it had recommended India to be listed as a country of concern was in 2004.

India had rejected the report’s observations and termed the comments as ‘biased’ and ‘tendentious’, and said the allegations were ‘not new’.

New Delhi had also alleged that the “misrepresentations” had reached “new levels”.The state department also did not accept the USCIRF recommendation of designating Russia, Syria, and Vietnam as CPCs.  

