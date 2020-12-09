STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO's statement amid farmers' protests

To criticism of India turning protectionist, Kant said political will was required to carry out big reforms.

Published: 09th December 2020 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  “Too much democracy” in India was hampering “tough reforms”, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said at a virtual event organised by a magazine on Tuesday, though he later denied making such a statement.

“Tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context. We have too much of democracy,” said Kant during the webinar.

It was not easy to compete against China without hard reforms, he added.

His remarks came amid the farmers’ agitation against the agri reform legislations recently enacted by Parliament. 

To criticism of India turning protectionist, Kant said political will was required to carry out big reforms.

“This government has demonstrated the political will to carry out hard reforms,” he said, adding that the Centre had shown “tremendous courage and determination to carry out reforms in agriculture, labour, mining, coal and other areas.”

The Niti Aayog CEO stressed that the next wave of reforms must come from states.

“If 10-12 states will grow at higher rates, then there is no reason why Indian won’t grow at higher rates. We have asked Union Territories to privatise discoms. Discoms must become far more competitive and provide cheap power.” To a question on farmers’ protests, he said the agriculture sector needed reforms.

“It is very important to understand that MSPs will be there, mandis will remain...farmers must have a choice to sell their products.” 

As his comment on “too much democracy” went viral, Kant clarified in a tweet, “This is definitely not what I said. I was speaking about MEIS scheme & resources being spread thin & need for creating global champions in manufacturing sector.” 

Regarding the production linked incentive scheme unveiled as part of the Atmanirbhar Abhiyan, Kant said: “Services alone cannot drive the economy. We need scale to get the services, manufacturing and agriculture to contribute to growth for the next three decades.

We need global champions in the manufacturing sector.” 

“Nobody has the political will and courage to support five firms to become global champions; everyone will say let us support all”, Kant said.

“We need to create an ecosystem to enable private enterprises to thrive at the global platform.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp