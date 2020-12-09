Siliguri protest: Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy among BJP leaders booked under non-bailable sections

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Police registered an FIR against BJP’s Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice president Mukul Roy, state president Dilip Ghosh and other leaders for Monday’s violence during the saffron camp’s protest march in Siliguri in which one person was killed. The case was registered under several non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which include attacking public servant.

Barricades put up by the police were uprooted and set ablaze and stones were pelted during the protest. Police used water cannons and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

Ulen Roy, the BJP supporter was injured during the protest after he received injuries. When the BJP alleged Roy was killed in police firing, the police said he received shotgun injuries that triggered Roy’s death.

BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh said the ruling party realised that their defeat is just a matter of time. ‘’Now they are trying to scare us by slapping false charges against our leaders,’’ he said.