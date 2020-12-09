STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Social activist Trupti Desai barred from entering Maharashtra's​ Shirdi till December 11

A senior official from the trust clarified they have not imposed any dress codeon devotees and the message was just an appeal.

Published: 09th December 2020 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Women rights activist Trupti Desai

Women rights activist Trupti Desai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Social activist Trupti Desai has been barred from entering Maharashtra's temple town of Shirdi till December 11 after she threatened to remove boards put up by shrine officials asking devotees to dress in a "civilised" manner, an official said on Tuesday.

Citing the law and order situation, sub-divisional magistrate (Shirdi area) Govind Shinde has issued a notice to Desai, asking her not to enter Shirdi, in adjoining Ahmednagar district, from December 8 midnight to December 11 midnight.

Issuing a warning to the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Trust over its appeal to devotees to dress in a "civilised" manner, Desai had earlier said if the boards carrying the contentious message were not removed, she and other activists would come to Shirdi and take them down themselves on December 10.

"In view of the law and order situation, Desai was issued the notice under section 144 of the CrPC on Tuesday. She has been barred from entering into Shirdi municipal limits (till December 11)," Shinde told PTI.

Taking cognisance of complaints that some people come to the shrine in "objectionable" clothes, the trust had put up boards outside the temple premises appealing to devotees to be dressed in a "civilised" manner or as per "Indian culture".

A senior official from the trust, however, clarified they have not imposed any dress codeon devotees and the message was just an appeal.

"Despite our protest against these boards, the trust has not removed them. If the boards are not removed, we will come to Shirdi and taken them down ourselves on December 10," Desai had said.

Last week, the social activist said she had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to take action against the temple trust over the attire issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shirdi Trupti Desai
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp