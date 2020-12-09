Three men arrested for raping minor Dalit girl: Uttar Pradesh Police

By PTI

JHANSI: Three persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly gang-raping a minor Dalit girl on way to her village school in Jhansi's Mauranipur area, said police.

Jhansi Superintendent of Police Rahul Mithas said the girl, a class 11 student, was raped by the three youths in the age group of 20 to 22 years in Jhashi's Mauranipur police station area.

He said the case was registered against the trio on Monday on the complaint of girl's parents that their daughter was raped by three youths in a desolate area on her way to the school.

After committing the crime, the youths had fled leaving the girl unconscious, the SP said.

On the girl's father complaint, a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act, and they were arrested on Tuesday morning, the SP said.

The girl has been hospitalised for treatment, police said.