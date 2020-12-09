Voices from conflict areas to get focus in Editors Guild webinars from December 15

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild of India will host a series of webinars starting December 15 in order to present ‘unheard voices’.

Titled ‘Unheard Voices — Reporting from Conflict Zones’, the webinars will have seasoned journalists sharing their experiences of reportage from conflict areas.

The first webinar ‘Reporting from North-East India’ will include Sanjoy Hazarika and Teresa Rehman from Assam, Ranju Dodum from Arunachal Pradesh and Pradip Phanjoubam from Manipur as speakers.

The Guild had recently announced a legal advisory panel that would advise and work with it on important issues pertaining to press freedom.

The panel would help the Guild chart out responses to laws used by authorities to suppress media freedom.