STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

All is not well in Rajasthan Congress? Party gets trumped in local polls

In a stark contrast to the trend of the ruling party in a state dominating local elections, the opposition BJP has done better.

Published: 10th December 2020 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The faction-ridden ruling Congress in Rajasthan was jolted in the local zila parishad polls, losing most of the 21 districts that voted. In the panchayat samiti and zila parishad polls held in four rounds in late November and early December, 21 of the total 33 districts in the state voted.

In a stark contrast to the trend of the ruling party in a state dominating local elections, the opposition BJP has done better.

In the zila parishads or district-level boards, it won 353 seats, compared to 252 of the Congress.

In panchayat samitis or block-level boards in villages, the BJP gained an edge winning 1,989 seats in 222 samitis where voting took place while the Congress managed only 1,852 seats.

Independents also won in large numbers, winning 439 panchayat samiti seats and 18 zila parishad seats. The results came amid the BJP-led Centre battling a massive farmer protest. The saffron party was quick to claim that the Rajasthan results as well as its recent electoral victories were a vindication of the party’s stand on farm laws.

“We are grateful to rural voters, farmers and women who have reposed their faith in us in Rajasthan’s panchayati raj and zila parishad polls,” tweeted BJP chief JP Nadda.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the victory showed that the people of Rajasthan are with the BJP.

“Not only Rajasthan, the results in Bihar, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, show that the entire nation is happy with the BJP and its reforms. Despite the Opposition attack on farm reforms, people are supporting the party and PM Modi,” he said.

Congress leaders attribute the party’s defeat to fissures in the state unit, especially the feud between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, whose revolt in July had nearly brought down the Congress government.

After Pilot was replaced by GS Dotasara as the state Congress chief, the party’s organisational structure was disbanded in most districts.

It was this lack of an effective organisational structure at district and panchayat levels which is reflected in the party’s poor performance.

The Congress lost in the home turf of its stalwarts such as Pilot and Dotasara and many ministers such as Ashok Chandana, Raghu Sharma, Udaylal Anjana and Sukhram Vishnoi.

These polls also reflect the growth of new parties such as the RLP and BTP. 

The result also left CM Ashok Gehlot anguished as he said that the outcome was"not as expected" and accused the opposition of misleading voters.

He also said his government has been working hard to curb Covid-19 in the state for the last nine months but the Opposition was working overtime in rural areas to mislead voters through false propaganda.

"Our entire focus was on the Corona pandemic, due to which we could not promote properly our plans and government's actions. At the same time, the leaders of the Opposition visited rural areas and misled voters by false propaganda," Gehlot said in a statement.

He said the government's priority has been to save people's lives and livelihoods and strengthen the state's health infrastructure.

He said in the coming time, the party will take its feedback from people and convey its good governance and give a befitting reply to the opposition's propaganda.

Gehlot thanked voters and the Congress workers who, he said, strengthened democracy by participating in this election.

"I congratulate all the winning candidates. I am confident that all the people's representatives will succeed in public service," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP Rajasthan Local Zilla Parishad Polls Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    So you have come to conclusion
    14 hours ago reply
Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp