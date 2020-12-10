Bangladeshis settling in West Bengal, but people of state being driven out: Nadda

By PTI

DIAMOND HARBOUR: People of Bangladesh are coming to West Bengal and settling here, while the natives of the state are being driven out by the Trinamool Congress, BJP chief JP Nadda alleged on Thursday.

At a meeting with the fishing community in the South 24 Parganas district, Nadda alleged that the foodgrains being sent by the Centre to the state is siphoned off by TMC leaders.

"One of the most corrupt governments is being run here. It is a government of "chaal chor" (rice thieves)," he said.

"People from Bangladesh are coming here and settling, while the natives of West Bengal are being driven out of the state by the TMC," Nadda alleged.