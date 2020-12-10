Caste atrocity: Groom from Dalit community forced to get down from horse at Rajasthan's Bhilwara

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Another incident of caste atrocity was reported from Bhilwara district in Rajasthan on Wednesday where a groom belonging to a Dalit community was forced to get down from the horse at Shivpur village in Karera. The police have registered a case in the matter.

“We received information today that a Dalit groom was forced by upper caste people to get down from horse in Shivpur village & people participating in marriage procession were thrashed. Case registered, probe on,” Jagdish Prasad, Karera police station in-charge, said.

Many incidents of attacks on Dalits have been reported in various parts of the country in the past few years for defying the social norms imposed by the upper castes by riding the horse at their weddings.

The wedding procession of a Dalit riding a horse has allegedly led to social boycott of the community at Lhor village of Mehsana district in Gujarat in May 2019.

In February this year, the wedding procession of a Dalit man had to be taken out under police protection in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district.