STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre seeks report from Mamata Banerjee govt on security lapses during BJP chief Nadda's visit

The Union home ministry's communication to the West Bengal government came after BJP state unit chief Dilip Ghosh wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

Published: 10th December 2020 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday sought a report from the West Bengal government on alleged "serious security lapses" during the visit of BJP president J P Nadda to the state, officials said.

The Union home ministry's communication to the West Bengal government came after BJP state unit chief Dilip Ghosh wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

In his letter, Ghosh alleged that a "mob" of over 200 people with sticks and bamboos were demonstrating raising black flags in front of BJP's state unit office in Kolkata.

He also claimed that some of the protesters climbed on cars parked outside the party's office and raised slogans, and the "police did not intervene to stop them and casually allowed them to come within a close perimeter of Nadda ji's vehicle".

The ministry has sought a report from the West Bengal government on the alleged "serious security lapses" during the BJP president's visit, the circumstances and what action has been taken on it, a home ministry official said.

In his letter on Wednesday, Ghosh had also said, "Today during his different engagement in Kolkata, it was observed that there was serious lapses on security arrangements, purportedly due to negligence and/or casual approach of the state police department."

Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, where assembly election is due next year, and on Thursday, stones were hurled at his convoy, when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda BJP chief West Bengal government JP Nadda Bengal visit
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp