CRPF female wrestler accuses Arjuna awardee Khajan Singh of rape, running sex racket

Khajan Singh, a DIG-rank officer in the force who won a silver medal at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, has rubbished these allegations. "This has been done just to spoil my image," Singh said.

Published: 10th December 2020 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF personnel stand guard on a street during restrictions imposed in the wake of the first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation in Srinagar Wednesday

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has filed an FIR on the complaint of a 30-year-old Central Reserve Police Force wrestler, who has accused the paramilitary's Chief Sports Officer and Arjuna awardee Khajan Singh, and coach Surjit Singh of sexual harassment, rape and intimidation for over three years.

However, Khajan Singh, has rubbished the allegations by the CRPF constable who has won several medals at national and international levels.

No immediate comment was available from Surjit Singh.

According to the FIR, the constable has also accused Khajan and Surjit of running a sex racket in the force and alleged that they have "many accomplices".

Khajan Singh, a DIG-rank officer in the force who won a silver medal at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, told PTI: "These allegations are absolutely false. This has been done just to spoil my image."

In the FIR registered at Baba Haridas police station on December 3, the complainant, who joined the force in 2010, alleged that the two sexually harass female constables and later use them as "their accomplice".

"They secretly took my nude photos while having bath. I was blackmailed through these photographs and they threatened that if I do not talk to them, they would circulate my photos and make it viral on the internet," the constable alleged in the FIR.

CRPF spokesperson Moses Dhinakaran said, "FIR of rape charges filed against Khajan Singh, DIG, by a constable woman. CRPF has taken a serious note of the complaint and has already constituted an Internal Compliant Committee headed by an Inspector General level officer to conduct an enquiry".

"As far as FIR is concerned, the department will facilitate the investigation agency in all respects," the spokesperson said.

Khajan Singh was bestowed the Arjuna award in 1984.

Hugely successful at the national level, Khajan held the 100m freestyle national record and also clinched multiple gold medals at the South Asian Games (then known as South Asian Federation Games) in 1984 and 1989.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Santosh Kumar Meena, said, "As per the complaint received, we have registered a case and an investigation is underway."

Police said the statement of victim is yet to be taken because she is currently out of station.

"They threatened me (constable) with making my photos viral on internet and used it for raping me continuously for over a period of three years," it has been alleged in the FIR.

It also stated that the two allegedly harassed her through show cause notices.

The FIR also stated that in March 2014, the woman constable had filed a formal complaint with the CRPF Inspector General, but she was allegedly forced by the accused to withdraw it.

It also stated that she had also written a letter to the National Commission of Women (NCW) chairperson seeking action against the two.

In her complaint to the NCW chief, she had also sought protection for her life.

