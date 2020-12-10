STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Delhi Chalo' stir: Miles from home but elderly farmers determined to keep up the fight

Come ill-health, physical discomfort or family occasions, the men keep up the cheer and ensure their physical limitations don't cloud their optimism and their will to win the fight.

Published: 10th December 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws near Ghazipur border in New Delhi.

Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws near Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "Come home only after we win this fight". His son's words to him as as he left his village in Punjab for Delhi ring in Gurdev Singh's ears and give the 71-year-old the strength to carry on with the protest against the new farm laws -- so what if he is still recovering from a knee replacement surgery.

The doughty sardar from Nurpur village in Punjab's Jalandhar district is just one of the several elderly people camping at the Singur border for the last 13 days, determined to keep up the fight for a repeal of the Centre's three new farm laws.

It is getting colder by the day and they are hundreds of miles from home but the band of old men, among the many thousands of protesting farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are not giving up any time soon.

"As far as I can remember, all generations in my family have depended on agriculture for their livelihood. My sons, too, are farmers. I came to fight for the honour of our forefathers and the rights of my children," Gurdev Singh said, pumping his fists in the air.

He had both his knees replaced just four months ago and can't walk without support but isn't complaining.

"This trouble is nothing compared to the issue we are protesting about. My elder son told me, "Come home only after we win this fight', and that is what I plan to do," the farmer said as two men help him climb down from a trolley.

Gurdev Singh's two friends from Nurpur, Sajjan Singh and Pritam Singh, both in their late 60s, echo his bravura spirit.

Come ill-health, physical discomfort or family occasions, the men keep up the cheer and ensure their physical limitations don't cloud their optimism and their will to win the fight.

Sajjan Singh has undergone three major surgeries, of the heart and kidney, over the last two years.

And Pritam Singh, a retired army personnel, suffers from hypertension and cardiac issues.

Sajjan Singh's daughter-in-law has given birth to a girl back home.

"I want to see her face, but I will not return before the government accepts our demands" This is for the future of my granddaughter.

"She should know her grandfather fought for the farmer community," he said.

Pritam Singh's condition has deteriorated over the last two days and a doctor from a medical camp at the Singhu border has been monitoring his condition, the farmers said.

"Our friend fought for the country at the frontiers for years. Now, he is here fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with us," Joginder Singh, 65, said.

"It is better we die here than return empty handed," added another friend Daman Singh.

After the meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and farmers' representatives failed to break the impasse on Tuesday evening, the unions denied to participate in the sixth round of talks with the central government on Wednesday.

The meeting with a select group of 13 leaders followed a four-hour 'Bharat Bandh' observed by farmers and trade unions that affected normal life in some states.

Farmer leaders claim the new farm laws will benefit corporates and end the mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

The government has maintained that it is committed to the welfare of farmers and have presented these laws as major reforms for their benefits.

Farmers have been protesting at several borders points into Delhi to push for their demand for 13 days - and counting.

"This is a now or never moment. The Sikh community is not known for giving up," Gurdev Singh said.

"We have come here after travelling 400 kilometers, the distance to Parliament is not much," added Sajjan Singh, rolling his sleeves up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp