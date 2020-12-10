STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers' stir: Key road connecting Noida-Delhi partially open

The protesting farmers belonging to various districts of western Uttar Pradesh had blocked the Noida-Delhi Link Road that passes through the Chilla border.

Published: 10th December 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

farmers protests

Security personnel deployed at Singhu border during farmers protests. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: A key road connecting Noida and Delhi remained partially opened on Thursday even as farmers'' protest against the new agriculture laws continued here for the 10th day.

Scores of protestors belonging to Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) stayed put at the Chilla border, while those of BKU (Lok Shakti) continued to camp at the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

The protesting farmers belonging to various districts of western Uttar Pradesh had blocked the Noida-Delhi Link Road that passes through the Chilla border but opened one carriageway on Wednesday evening after talks with the local police.

ALSO READ: Will block train tracks if demands not met, say farmer leaders

“One carriageway of the Noida-Delhi Link Road is open while the other is closed. People can come from Delhi to Noida using that route but not otherwise,” a Noida Traffic Police official said.

The official said commuters travelling to and fro Delhi can use the alternative Kalindi Kunj and the DND routes to avoid any hassle.

"These two routes are completely open and the traffic flow is smooth,” the official told PTI around 5 pm.

The protestors who have gathered at the Noida border want to proceed to Delhi to join the bigger stir called chiefly by farmers from Punjab and Haryana.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi''s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

There have been multiple rounds of talks between representatives of the protestors and the government but the logjam continues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protests Noida-Delhi road farm bills
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp