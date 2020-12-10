Firearm developed by DRDO lab completes user trials, ready for induction into services

Hemant Kumar Rout By

BHUBANESWAR: The 5.56x30 mm protective carbine developed by the DRDO has successfully completed its final phase user trials meeting all the parameters related to General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQRs). The trials paved the way for the induction of the weapon system into the services.

Designed and developed by Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), a DRDO lab, the Joint Venture Protective Carbine (JVPC) has been manufactured at Small Arms Factory, Kanpur, while the ammunition is manufactured at a factory at Khadki in Maharashtra.

Defence sources said the last leg of the trials was carried out in extreme temperature conditions in summer and high altitudes in winter. The JVPC has successfully met the stringent performance criteria of reliability and accuracy in addition to quality trials conducted by the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA), the sources said.

JVPC is a gas-operated semi bull-pup automatic weapon having more than 700 rpm rate of fire. The effective range of the carbine is more than 100 metres. With key features like high reliability, low recoil, retractable butt, ergonomic design, single hand firing capability and multiple picatinny rails, it weighs about three kg.

“The features make the firearm a very potent weapon for counter insurgency /counter terrorism operations by security agencies. It has been designed as per Indian Army’s qualitative requirements,” a DRDO official said.

The weapon has already passed the trials conducted in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs following which procurement process has already been initiated by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and various State Police organisations. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had unveiled the 5.56 x 30 mm JVPC during the Defence Expo - 2020 at Lucknow.

Secretary of Department of Defence (Research and Development) and DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy has congratulated all the stakeholders, user teams and private agencies involved in manufacturing it for successfully reaching the milestone.