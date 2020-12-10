STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Parliament building will be a symbol of self-reliant India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah said the new Parliament building will be a symbol of a self-reliant India and a centre for fulfilling aspirations of all Indians.

Published: 10th December 2020 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the new Parliament building will be a symbol of a self-reliant India and a centre for fulfilling hopes and aspirations of all Indians.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said the foundation stone laying for the new Parliament building is a golden day in the country's history.

"The new Parliament House will be a symbol of self-reliant India, which will become the centre for fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the countrymen," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

He said the Modi government is engaged in full devotion and dedication in empowering the poor and deprived sections of the country and the new Parliament House will be a witness to its commitment to this resolution.

"The laying of the foundation stone of the new Parliament House is a golden day in our history, I congratulate Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on this glorious occasion.

"Parliament House is the centre of our faith in democracy, which reminds us of the value of freedom and its struggle and also motivates us for national service," he said in another tweet.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on Thursday and described the event as a "milestone in India's democratic history", asserting that if the old Parliament House gave direction to the country post-independence, the new one would be a witness to the making of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

