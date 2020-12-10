STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shah asks central armed police forces to furnish leave data of jawans

MHA has directed these forces to depute a senior officer in the rank of an additional director general (in-charge of human resources) to submit a report in this context by the first week of January.

Published: 10th December 2020 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed all central armed police forces to compile three-year data and inform his ministry if their jawans and officers are utilising their stipulated leaves as part of his ambitious proposal that aims at allowing troops spend at least 100 days with their families in a year, officials said on Thursday.

The home ministry has directed these forces to depute a senior officer in the rank of an additional director general (in-charge of human resources) to submit a report in this context by the first week of next month.

The Central Armed Police Forces or paramilitary forces include the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and the SSB.

The directive is also valid for the Assam Rifles that functions under the administrative command of the home ministry.

As per officials and documents accessed by PTI, Shah gave the latest direction after he recently reviewed the progress of the subject he had mooted last year, of ensuring that each jawan and officer of these forces gets to spend at least 100 days in a year with their families.

The move was aimed to reduce stress and enhance the happiness quotient of these personnel who work in harsh climatic conditions and long schedule, even as these forces battle regular cases of suicides and fratricidal killings.

The home ministry has now sought a point-wise data of leaves being granted to personnel from these forces for the current year, last year and 2018 in order to find out if the comparative situation is improving over the years and also if the home minister's proposal is being implemented on the ground.

  "The aim of the exercise is to find out if the forces are able to implement the directive.

The data will tell the ministry and the home minister about the actual situation on ground and the reasons behind not accomplishing the desired target," a senior home ministry officer told PTI.

He said the ambitious plan can be achieved by undertaking some smart human resource management steps and this will help in improving the overall health of these forces and also the troops.

The forces have now been asked to inform the ministry about their total strength; the number of personnel eligible for availing a total of 75 days leave in a year; personnel who were able to consume all the 75 days leave; those who availed leave between 60-74 days and those who could only utilise 45-59 days leave during a year.

An average CAPF jawan or officer gets a total of 75 days leave quota and this limit goes up or down in case of specific operational requirements, hard area deployment and posting in remote areas.

Shah had mooted the plan in October last year and had directed the CAPFs to implement it by undertaking a mega manpower planning.

Following this, a seven-member panel of officers from these forces was created with a two-point terms of reference: (I) to design a software for digitisation of the deployment of the personnel and (ii) propose changes, if any, in service conditions/standard operating procedures of the force in order to give effect to the above (point no 1) objective.

It was being planned that in order to implement the 100-day leave plan, the jawans and officers will be posted at units close to their home town or where their family lives so that they can travel and stay with their families when there are no operational exigencies.

It was also envisaged that the CAPFs will create or refurbish their establishments so that the families of the troops can come over and live at the location of their posting for a limited time period.

These forces are deployed for rendering a variety of internal security duties, border guarding, undertaking anti-Naxal operations and counter-terrorist combat apart from rendering assistance to various state governments during law and order disturbances.

PTI NES ZMN 12101730 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
central armed police forces CAPF leave data of jawans CRPF BSF ITBP CISF SSB
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp