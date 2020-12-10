Throw 'outsider' BJP out from Bengal, Mamata appeals to people 

Pronab Mandal By

KOLKATA: Labelling the BJP as a “party of outsiders” in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday issued a call to ‘save the state’ by preventing the saffron party's entry.

“Remember, BJP is not a party of Bengal but it is a party of Delhi and Gujarat. They should return to those states. Don’t trust the BJP or believe them. If you want to fight elections in Bengal, do it without bringing outsiders,” said Mamata, while visiting a Duare Sarkar (government at your door-step) camp at her Assembly constituency Bhawanipore.

Mamata’s visit to the camp came a day after BJP’s national president JP Nadda held a door-to-door campaign at Bhawanipore on Wednesday.

Without naming Nadda, Mamata took a dig at him for “roaming around” in the state while farmers were staging protests. "BJP workers from outside are putting up in guesthouses and small hotels to create trouble in the state. I know how RSS workers come to our state before elections and the places where they are put up. But we don’t misbehave with you for accommodating those workers," she added.

Responding to the BJP’s criticisms on the "deteriorating" law and order condition in the state, she said that the saffron camp does not belong to our state but should go back to Delhi and Gujarat as they belong to those states. “The Centre has not given any money but is questioning our work and seeking our accounts. We are doing the work and they are seeking answers from us,” she said.

Mamata alleged that the BJP workers are creating trouble in the state by holding rallies with arms and weapons. "They are slapping themselves and blaming our party. Trinamool Congress will remain in power and I promise to provide food and health services free of cost to the people of Bengal," she said.