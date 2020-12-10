STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC releases report card on Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-rule

Published: 10th December 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

mamata banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits a private hospital to meet ailing former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With an eye on 2021 Assembly polls, the ruling TMC in West Bengal released a report card on Thursday, highlighting its government's welfare policies and development projects over the last 10 years.

State Education minister Partha Chatterjee, who was present at the launch of 'TMC Report Card - Ten Years of Development, said the schemes floated by the Mamata Banerjee government in the last decade have benefited a huge section of people.

Chatterjee said party leaders would reach out to people in all 294 assembly constituencies of the state with the report card.

Among others, state minister Firhad Hakim and MPs Derek O'Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay were also present at TMC Bhavan during the event.

The TMC, after coming to power in 2011, has raised allocation for the education sector to Rs 37,069 crore from Rs 13,872 crore, Chatterjee said.

"As part of the 'Sabujsathi' scheme, 84 lakh cycles were distributed. Thirty new universities have come up in the state since 2010. We could not work at the expected pace this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our projects have improved lives of a large section of people in the past nine years," he added.

Hakim, who is the state urban development minister, said 1.2 lakh unorganized workers have benefited from TMC's social security schemes during emergencies.

Bandyopadhyay stated that the number of factory units in the state have risen to 9,534 from 8,322 during the TMC rule.

Elections to the 294-member Assembly in Bengal are likely to be held in April-May next year.

 

