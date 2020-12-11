STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Anti-Sikh riots: UP SIT records statements of victims' families in Ludhiana

An SIT team from Kanpur visited the city and recorded the statements of families who had migrated to Ludhiana after the riots.

Published: 11th December 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

LUDHIANA: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday recorded statements of relatives of the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots which took place in Kanpur.

An SIT team from Kanpur visited the city and recorded the statements of families who had migrated to Ludhiana after the riots.

"An SIT formed to investigate the 1984-anti Sikh riot in Kanpur. Our retired DG Atul Kumar is the head...Nearly 40 cases are being investigated...in which 127 were killed," said Sub Inspector, Suriya P Singh.

"We came here to Ludhiana and talked to two families. Now we are trying to find more families that are related to anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur," he added.

Tajinder Kaur, one of the victims hoped that she will get justice in the anti-riot case "after 36 years."

"I used to live in Kanpur. My husband was shot during the anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur. A has given my statement to the police that came today," Kaur said.

Another victim said, "The Sikh riots which took place in 1984 led to the killing of thousands of Sikhs. The Supreme Court had recently noted that several commissions that were formed did not proceed with their investigation."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Investigation Team 1984 anti-Sikh riots UP Police
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp