STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army chief General Naravane holds talks with UAE's Land Forces Commander on defence cooperation

Gen. Naravane is currently on a six-day tour of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, in a first-ever visit by a head of the Indian Army to the two strategically important Gulf countries.

Published: 11th December 2020 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Gen. Naravane's visit comes in the midst of fast-paced developments in the Gulf region including normalisation of Israel's relations with several Arab countries. (Photo | ADG PI Indian Army, Twitter)

Gen. Naravane's visit comes in the midst of fast-paced developments in the Gulf region including normalisation of Israel's relations with several Arab countries. (Photo | ADG PI Indian Army, Twitter)

By PTI

DUBAI: Chief of Army Staff Gen. MM Naravane has met Commander of the UAE's Land Forces and Staff Major General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Ameri and discussed key issues of mutual interest and defence cooperation, the Indian Army said on Friday.

Gen. Naravane is currently on a six-day tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, in a first-ever visit by a head of the Indian Army to the two strategically important Gulf countries.

According to the Indian Army, Gen. Naravane on Wednesday received a Guard of Honour at the headquarters of the UAE's Land Forces and laid a wreath at the Martyr's Point.

"#COAS also interacted with Major General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Ameri, Commander #LandForces & Staff and discussed issues of mutual interest & defence cooperation," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information said in a tweet on Friday.

It said that Gen. Naravane also visited the Land Forces Institute, Infantry School and Armour School on Thursday.

The Army chief's visit to the UAE aims to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, it added.

His visit is seen as a reflection of India's growing strategic ties with the two countries and is expected to further open up new avenues for cooperation in the defence and security sphere.

Gen. Naravane's visit comes in the midst of fast-paced developments in the Gulf region including normalisation of Israel's relations with several Arab countries as well as situation arising out of the assassination of Iran's top nuclear weapons scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Ahead of his visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the Army said in a statement in New Delhi that "During the visit, he will be meeting his counterparts and senior military leadership of these countries.

The visit is historic in the sense that it will be the first time an Indian Army chief is visiting the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia".

According to the official schedule, the Army chief will visit Saudi Arabia from December 13 to 14.

Gen. Naravane's visit to the Gulf region comes days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's trips to Bahrain and the UAE.

In the last few years, India's ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE have witnessed a major upswing.

Last month, the Army chief travelled to Nepal on a three-day visit that had significant diplomatic overtone.

In October, Gen. Naravane travelled to Myanmar along with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on a very crucial visit during which India decided to supply an attack submarine to the Myanmar Navy besides agreeing to further deepen military and defence ties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UAE MM Naravane India UAE relations India UAE ties
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp