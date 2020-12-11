STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

As ill-health slows Sonia down, Sharad Pawar favourite to get UPA chief's chair

Pawar is the senior-most leader among UPA allies and he enjoys cordial relationship with leaders across political parties.

Published: 11th December 2020 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, D Raja, Sitaram Yechuri and others coming out after meeting President at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With Congress chief Sonia Gandhi keeping unwell, NCP chief Sharad Pawar could take over as the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), sources told TNIE.

Pawar is the senior-most leader among UPA allies and he enjoys cordial relationship with leaders across political parties.

He, along with CPM general-secretary Sitaram Yechury, coordinated a meeting of Opposition parties with President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday over farmers’ agitation.

It was Pawar who led the delegation comprising Yechury, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI general-secretary D Raja and DMK leader T K S Elangovan.

According to Congress sources, Sonia Gandhi wants to retire from active politics. Passing the baton to Rahul in December 2017 was part of the process. But after Rahul stepped down following the Congress poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Sonia agreed to be interim chief.

Sources pointed out that Sonia has been in and out of hospital due to severe lung infection. She could not campaign in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 due to poor health. 

“The Congress is the largest party in the UPA. So, the chairperson has to be from the Congress. But if Sonia retires, Pawar being the seniormost among UPA allies may take over the responsibility of uniting the opposition and putting up a strong fight against the Modi regime,” said sources.

Pawar had resigned from the Congress in 1991, raising Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origin. And, it is common knowledge that there continues to be a trust deficit between Pawar and Sonia.

However, given the BJP’s growing clout and the Congress’ weak position, the NCP leader could emerge the strong face of opposition. 

However, both NCP and Congress denied any leadership change in the UPA. NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said there has been no discussion within UPA regarding any such proposal.

The Congress said the news is spread by vested interests to divert attention from farmers’ agitation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Sonia Gandhi United Progressive Alliance UPA Sitaram Yechury
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp