BTP withdaws support from Gehlot govt in Rajasthan, alleges cheating by Congress in panchayat polls

Bharatiya Tribal Party has taken this decision after Congress and BJP made an independent candidate as the 'Zilla Pramukh' in Dungarpur Zilla Parishad elections.

Published: 11th December 2020 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: After their defeat in Rajasthan Panchayat elections, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) withdrew its support from the Congress government in the state alleging that the party cheated them. 

BTP has taken this decision after Congress and BJP made an independent candidate as the 'Zilla Pramukh' in Dungarpur Zilla Parishad elections. BTP has two MLAs, Rajkumar Rota and Ram Prasad Dindor, in Rajasthan who were supporting the Congress.

BJP's Surya Ahari, who contested the election by filing an independent nomination for the post of district head, won the district chief's post by defeating BTP-backed Parvati by one vote with the support of the Congress. 

In fact, out of the 27 seats of Zilla Parishad, 13 independents supported by BTP had won while Congress won six and BJP eight. Surya Ahari got a total of 14 votes, eight from BJP and six from Congress. BTP-backed candidate Parvati got 13 votes.

​ALSO READ | Two BTP MLAs took money to support Gehlot government: Congress MLA in video tweeted by Rajasthan BJP chief

This is the first time in the state politics that BJP-Congress together have defeated someone in an election. Congress did not field its candidate in the polls. At the same time, BJP filed nomination for its candidate Surya Ahari as an independent, while from BTP Parvati filed her nomination.

Founder member of BTP Chotubhai Vasava tweeted "BJP-Congress is one and the same thing. BTP will be taking back support from Rajasthan government." 

Earlier on Friday, CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of trying to topple the government in Rajasthan once again. He also said that there were talks about BJP playing its cards to topple the government in Maharashtra too. 

For a majority, 101 MLAs are needed in Rajasthan and Gehlot has the support of six MLAs from independents and BSP.

In July this year, former deputy CM and PCC Chief Sachin Pilot rebelled against the party with 19 MLAs on his side. This had made Gehlot government vulnerable. During that time, BTP had given its support to the state government. BTP had also voted in favour of the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections.

