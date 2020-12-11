STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four member committee set to investigate deaths of nine infants in Kota's JK Loan Hospital

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called a meeting of the Collector and Medical Officers at his residence to review the medical arrangements made regarding this matter.

Published: 11th December 2020 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

baby

Nine newborns died in Kota hospital in Rajasthan. (Representational Photo)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma constituted a four member committee under medical Health Commissioner's Supervision to investigate the deaths of nine newborns within a span of eight hours at Kota's JK Lone Hospital on December 9.

This committee will now go to Kota to investigate the deaths and submit a report in the next three days.

Last year, 107 children died within 35 days in the same hospital in November-December.

Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galeria issued orders in this regard on Friday. The four member committee includes Medical Education Commissioner Shivangi Swarnakar, Director RCH Dr. Laxman Singh Ola, Additional Principal and Senior teacher in Department of Paediatrics Dr. Amarjeet Mehta and Additional Principal and Senior Professor Infant Medicine, SMS Medical College, Dr. Rambabu Sharma.

Dr. Raghu Sharma said that this team will immediately go to Kota to investigate every case of infant deaths in JK Lone Hospital. He informed that the committee will also submit its report to the state government in three days after examining the overall arrangements of medical facilities such as the need and availability of medical staff, availability of medical equipment and necessary witnesses.

On Wednesday night, between 2.00 pm and 10:30 pm, nine newborns died within a span of nine hours. All babies were allegedly four to five days old. 

The families complained that when the condition of the babies deteriorated, they insisted for help but the night duty staff was allegedly sleeping. They added that even after repeated calls, the doctors did not come and 'scolded them for calling so late.'

However, the hospital denied these charges. "Three children were brought dead and three children had congenital disease. One did not have a head, one had water inside the head. The two children who were referred from Bundi had septic shock (infection). One child had sugar deficiency. The cause of death is being investigated", said Hospital Superintendent Dr. SC Dulara.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called a meeting of the Collector and Medical Officers at his residence to review the medical arrangements after this case came to light. 

Sources say that the charging system of ECG machine in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) malfuntioned. ECG is being done by ordering a portable machine from gynaecology ward. Moreover the NICU had two to three new-borns on a warmer.

BJP State President Dr. Satish Poonia has targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the incident. He said, "It is unfortunate. The negligence of the Ashok Gehlot government led to the death of nine newborns in the government hospital of Kota. In 2019, 107 infants died in about 35 days in the same hospital. Wake up government, otherwise leave." 

Satish Poonia added that the health systems have completely crumbled under the Gehlot government and even during COVID-19 pandemic the state government just 'fooled' people in the pretext of giving treatment.

