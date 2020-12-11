Government exploring possibility of holding JEE-Main four times from 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is considering a proposal to hold the JEE (Main) four times next year, beginning in February end and then once every month till May, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Thursday.

In case the suggestion is accepted, the candidates will have the option to appear in one or all tests and for ranking, their best performance will be taken into account.

During an online interaction with students, parents and teachers, Pokhriyal said that while the syllabus for the engineering test will remain the same, students may be given choice to answer 75 questions — 25 each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics — out of 90 questions, 30 each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

"The suggestion of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main 2021 to be held four times in a year will be examined positively, beginning in the end of February, thereafter in March, April and May-2021, for three to four days during each time."

"The syllabus for JEE (Main 2021) will remain same as the previous year and a proposal is under examination where students will be given choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics)," the minister said.

This year, JEE candidates were expected to answer all 75 questions. The flexibility is being considered in order to ensure staggering of students and to reduce stress on them.

Answering a question relating to syllabus and dates of NEET, Pokhriyal asserted that the schedule for NEET (UG) 2021 is being finalized in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission (NMC).

"The same would be declared in near future. The syllabus will remain the same as the previous year. In terms of mode of conduct of examination, online and offline, the health ministry and NMC are being consulted in this regard," he said.

The minister also said that the schedule for the NEET 2021, which is also organized by the National Testing Agency, is being finalised in consultation with the Union ministry of health and family welfare and the National Medical Commission.

While the syllabus will remain the same, it is yet to be decided on whether the test will be held in online or offline.

On the date of CBSE class 10, 12 board examinations, the minister said that the consultations with the stakeholders are in progress for deciding the dates and it will be announced soon, based on the feedback received.

If students are unable to do practical in classes before the examinations, alternatives to practical examinations will be explored, said Pokhriyal.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to take a decision on the dates of conducting board examinations including practical.

In case students are not able to do practical in classes before the examinations, alternatives to practical examinations will be explored," he said.

While clarifying the doubts among the students and teachers about the deleted portion of class 12, the minister said CBSE has already uploaded the revised syllabus on its website.

"Details of deleted portion have been given in a summary form," he said.

The CBSE had last week announced that board exams in 2021 will be in written mode only and not online.

"No final decision has been taken regarding the dates for conduct of board exams, and consultations with stakeholders are still in process. The exams, as and when they are conducted, will be in written mode and not in an online mode. The exams will be conducted following all COVID protocols. In case students are not able to do practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives to practical exams will have to be explored," a senior board official had said.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19 and partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, a few states decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the infections.

The board exams that were being conducted in March had to be postponed mid-way.

The exams were later cancelled, and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Competitive exams like JEE and NEET were also postponed twice this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of the continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being completely online.

(With PTI Inputs)