India, Cyprus review cooperation in various fields: MEA

India and Cyprus reviewed the cooperation in various fields including political, economic, consular and cultural areas.

Published: 11th December 2020 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

India Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Cyprus on Friday reviewed the cooperation in various fields including political, economic, consular and cultural areas, the External Affairs Ministry said.

In a statement, the MEA said the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) between India and Cyprus was held on December 10 virtually.

"The Indian side was led by Neeta Bhushan, Joint Secretary (Central Europe) and Cypriot side was led by Thessalia Salina Shambos, Political Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Republic of Cyprus," the MEA said.

During the consultations, both sides appreciated the traditionally warm relations and reviewed the cooperation in various fields including political, economic, consular and cultural areas, the statement said.

"Both sides reviewed the status of agreements/MoUs including those on defence and military cooperation, sports and culture, including Ayurveda, and agreed to work towards early finalization of these agreements," it said.

Both sides also exchanged views on the crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean, occupation of Northern Cyprus and India-EU relations, international issues of mutual interest and agreed to further enhance cooperation in the UN and other multilateral fora, the External Affairs Ministry said.

The MEA further said both sides agreed on the importance of continued engagement between the two countries for further strengthening bilateral ties and agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient date.

