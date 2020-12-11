Inspired by Bharathiyar, Centre keen to ensure women-led development, says PM Modi on poet's birth anniversary

By PTI

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed famous Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramanya Bharathi's vision of independent and empowered women and said his government was inspired by it to ensure woman-led development.

He was virtually addressing the International Bharathi Festival to mark the 138th anniversary of the famous poet, hailed as Mahakavi.

The poet's definition of progress had a central role for women and one of his most important visions "was that of independent and empowered women."

The Prime Minister said Bharathiyar, as the poet is addressed with reverence, wrote that women should walk with their held high while looking people in their eyes.

"We are inspired by this vision and we are working to ensure women-led empowerment," he said.

"Over 15 crore women entrepreneurs are being funded by schemes like Mudra Yojana, while women are becoming part of the armed forces with permanent commissioning and are "walking with their held high," Modi said.

In every sphere of his government's working, importance was being given to dignity of women, he added.