By PTI

PUNE: Narendra Bhide, who had composed music for several Marathi films, died of a heart attack here on Thursday, his family members said.

He was 47.

Bhide had composed music for "Harishchandrachi Factory", "Mulshi Pattern" and several other films.

He was a disciple of Ustad Mohammad Hussain Khan Saheb and Chhota Gandharva, among others.

He is survived by parents, wife and children.