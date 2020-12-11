STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 30,000 doctors in Gujarat join protest against Ayurvedic medicos performing surgery

However, emergency medical services will remain unaffected as they have been exempted from the purview of the agitation.

Published: 11th December 2020 04:06 PM

Members of Junior doctors' Association stage a protest against Mixopathy at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati.

Members of Junior doctors' Association stage a protest against Mixopathy at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Over 30,000 doctors from Gujarat joined the nationwide protest called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday against the Centres decision to allow post-graduate Ayurvedic physicians to perform certain types of surgeries after training.

The IMA has called for withdrawal of all non-essential and non-COVID-19 services between 6 am and 6 pm on Friday across the country against the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) decision to allow Ayurvedic doctors to conduct certain surgical procedures after the completion of their 3- year PG course, said IMA office-bearers here.

The IMA is the apex body of allopathy doctors in the country.

"However, emergency services, including casualty, labour rooms, emergency surgeries, ICU and critical care service will continue.

"Over 30,000 of our member-doctors from Gujarat, including 9,000 from Ahmedabad, have joined the protest today," said Dr Kamlesh Saini, secretary, IMA (Gujarat branch).

"We demand withdrawal of the CCIM Act notification and the NITI Aayog committee for integration (of all medicine systems).

"We urge the government to take into account the grievances of doctors against this mixopathy. The IMA will continue its agitation till our demands are met," said Saini.

Mona Desai, a senior doctor from the city, said the government must not play with the health of people by allowing Ayurvedic doctors to do surgeries after a three-year course as principles of Ayurveda and modern medicines are different.

"The CCIM order says that post-graduate Ayurvedic students will be given some training about modern medicine during their 3-year course after which they can perform 58 different types of surgeries.

"Modern medicine doctors spend 8 to 10 years learning the same. So if that can be achieved in just three years, why are we spending so many years learning them?" asked Desai, immediate past president of the Ahmedabad Medical Association.

