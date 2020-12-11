STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Repeal agri laws, don't want amendments, says farmer leader as more to join stir

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws.

Published: 11th December 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers at the Singhu border during their Delhi Chalo protest against the new farm laws in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Farmer leader Baldev Singh on Friday said that farmers don't want amendments to farm laws and want them repealed alleging that these Acts were created in the interest of big companies.

"We don't want amendments to farm laws. These laws are in the interest of big companies and they should be repealed. We are blocking the Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12," Singh told ANI.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

After rejecting the Centre's proposals to make amendments in the recently enacted farm laws, against which the farmers are protesting, the agitating leaders said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts.

Another group comprising members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee proceeded from Amritsar on Friday to join the farmers' protest in Delhi against the new agriculture laws.

"Around 700 tractor trolleys and along with other vehicles are moving towards Delhi's Kundli border. Around 50,000 farmers will go to the Kundli border. Today, we will cross the Shambhu border in Punjab. Later, we will stay in Haryana during the night. The next morning we will move towards the Kundli border," SS Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee told ANI.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

After rejecting the Centre's proposals to make amendments in the recently enacted farm laws, against which the farmers are protesting, the agitating leaders on Thursday said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts.

